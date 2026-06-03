Human rights must align with conservation

India proudly celebrates its “increasing” tiger numbers as a global success story. The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) presents India as a world leader in big cat conservation and seeks to export the Project Tiger model worldwide. However, this image sits uneasily with realities on the ground. Conservation success in India is measured almost entirely by rising counts of flagship species like tigers and leopards. For the millions of rural families who must live alongside wildlife, the daily reality is one of loss, fear and growing resentment.

Human-wildlife conflict is routinely dismissed as an unfortunate by-product of conservation. In reality, it stems from strict protection policies, unchecked growth in big cat populations, neglect of fundamental rights, and a ban on legal hunting or regulated sustainable use. (Under Article 2 of the 1992 Convention on Biological Diversity, "sustainable use" refers to the use of components of biological diversity in a way and at a rate that does not lead to its long-term decline, while maintaining their potential to meet the needs of present and future generations.)

Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, illustrates this paradox. Tiger numbers there have risen from 30-40 in 2006 to 220-300 today. Yet between 2021 and May 2025, as many as 173 people were killed in wildlife attacks, 150 of them by tigers. In 2022 alone, 51-53 died. In the first five months of 2025, another 22 tiger-related deaths occurred, including 11 within just 17 days. In areas such as Junnar, dense leopard populations have repeatedly resulted in fatal attacks on children.

At the centre of these tensions are India’s Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972 (WLPA) and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. These impose near-absolute protection and ban regulated hunting, community benefit-sharing, and adaptive, context-driven management even in high-conflict zones or areas with healthy populations of big cats.

NTCA’s “capture-first, translocate-first” approach often leaves habitual "man-eaters" protected for months or even years while village residents live in fear. Cattle-killing predators enjoy near-total immunity. Section 11 of WLPA permits the killing a "man-eater" only after capture attempts have failed, with an emphasis on “minimum trauma” capture.

In 2019, NTCA replaced the term “man-eater” with “dangerous to human life”, ostensibly to reduce sensationalism. Under the revised guidelines, labelling a big cat “dangerous to human life” requires camera-trap evidence, DNA analysis, and a non-profit-inclusive committee before any lethal action is considered. Capture attempts remain mandatory, with killing as the last resort, even after multiple human deaths and even though captured problem big cats have zero conservation value.

As a result of decades of protection, big cats seem to have lost their natural fear of humans in many contexts. Tigers and leopards routinely enter villages and when the state fails to act, people retaliate. In 2025, local people poisoned a cattle-killing tigress and her cubs in Karnataka. Madhya Pradesh recorded 55 tiger deaths that year, many believed to be retaliatory killings. Unreported killings of predators and crop raider species are believed to run into the tens of thousands. To many affected communities, wildlife has come to represent either a threat or a source of meat, rather than a beneficial ecological asset.