Human speech follows the same patterns as birdsong — new research

As researchers in animal behaviour and neuroscience and music, we ( Logan and Jon ) spent 10 years documenting the prevalence of universal human acoustic patterns in the songs of zebra finches .

When Kendra joined our lab during her PhD , she proposed we investigate whether these patterns are shared across other bird species as well.

To research this, we needed a large number of birdsong recordings. Luckily, many people around the world are fascinated by the sounds of birds and upload their recordings to public repositories . We collected and manually annotated individual syllables in the songs of over 360 bird species, generating more than 70,000 birdsong syllables for analysis.

We then compared these to data sets of human speech and song from a variety of languages and cultures around the world .

Fortunately, some of these data sets contain annotated recordings of the same individual producing both speech and song, which was perfect for our comparisons to bird vocalisations.