ICAR registers 16 new livestock and dog breeds

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has recognised 16 new indigenous breeds of livestock and dogs this month, according to a statement by the organization.

“Breed Registration Committee in its 14th meeting held today in New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Dr Raghavendra Bhatta, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), ICAR, New Delhi has recommended the registration of livestock and dog breeds, which further enriches documentation and contributes to reduce non-descript genetic resources,” according to the statement.

ICAR-NBAGR, Karnal, the nodal institute for registration of livestock and poultry breeds in India has assigned unique accession numbers for the newly registered breeds.

The newly registered breeds are Umarda, Periyar, Koppal, and Mahakaushali cattle; Gomanchali buffalo; Madgyal, Seemanchali, Kow Debar, and Asomi sheep; Totapuri and Battisi goat; Kombai dog; Nagal pig; Kashmiri pony; Braj donkey; and Sikkimese yak.