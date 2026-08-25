ICAR registers 16 new livestock and dog breeds

ICAR has registered 16 new indigenous livestock and dog breeds, expanding India’s documented animal genetic resources to 262.
Approved by the Breed Registration Committee in New Delhi, the new entries span nine species across 13 states and one Union Territory. ICAR-NBAGR, Karnal, assigned unique accession numbers, underscoring the role of breeders and institutions in conserving native diversity.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has recognised 16 new indigenous breeds of livestock and dogs this month, according to a statement by the organization.
“Breed Registration Committee in its 14th meeting held today in New Delhi, under the chairmanship of Dr Raghavendra Bhatta, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), ICAR, New Delhi has recommended the registration of livestock and dog breeds, which further enriches documentation and contributes to reduce non-descript genetic resources,” according to the statement.
ICAR-NBAGR, Karnal, the nodal institute for registration of livestock and poultry breeds in India has assigned unique accession numbers for the newly registered breeds.
The newly registered breeds are Umarda, Periyar, Koppal, and Mahakaushali cattle; Gomanchali buffalo; Madgyal, Seemanchali, Kow Debar, and Asomi sheep; Totapuri and Battisi goat; Kombai dog; Nagal pig; Kashmiri pony; Braj donkey; and Sikkimese yak.
These breeds include 9 species and belong to 13 states and one Union Territory. The total number of breeds registered by the ICAR-NBAGR now stands 262 which includes 258 indigenous and 4 synthetic breeds.
“The registrations of these breeds highlight important contribution of livestock keepers, breeders, state animal husbandry departments, universities and research institutions in maintaining India’s indigenous animal genetic diversity,” the statement added.