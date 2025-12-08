Icons on jerseys, but at risk in nature: New study calls on sports to become conservation champions

Lions roar from team jerseys, tigers leap across stadium walls and wolves glare from flags. In sport, these animals symbolise strength, pride and courage. In the wild, however, many of them are fighting for survival.

A new study, Wildlife Diversity in Global Team Sport Branding , published in the journal BioScience in December 2025, examined 2,970 professional sports teams across 10 major sports: Football, basketball, rugby, cricket, American and Australian football, baseball, handball, lacrosse and ice hockey. These teams represent the ten wealthiest countries across the world’s five regions. The global dataset was compiled by international research team from France, Finland, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The researchers found that wild animals are the most common symbols used by teams. Of 727 teams featuring animals in their names or logos, 161 different species were identified. Lions, tigers, grey wolves, leopards and brown bears were among the most frequently used emblems, typically chosen to reflect power, ferocity and fighting spirit.

But the study, led by Ugo Arbieu of the Écologie Systématique Évolution department at Université Paris-Saclay, also showed that more than half of these wildlife-themed teams use animals that are threatened or declining, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUC) Red List. In essence, the mascots that dominate stadium culture are slipping towards extinction in the real world.

Regional patterns also emerged. Teams in Asia and Africa tended to choose native species, while those in Europe and North America often adopted exotic animals such as lions and tigers — species found nowhere near their home grounds. To illustrate this global trend, the researchers created an interactive map showing which species sports teams use as symbols across different regions.

According to the IUCN Red List, many of these species are threatened with extinction. Lions and tigers are listed as ‘Vulnerable’, meaning their numbers are falling because of habitat loss and hunting. Leopards and wolves face pressure from conflict with humans, shrinking habitats, and climate change. Even animals that look strong on team logos are struggling to survive in nature.