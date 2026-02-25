India’s conservation success has reached ecological, social limits: Qamar Qureshi at AAD 2026

India’s conservation story is often told through the recovery of the tiger. At the Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026, wildlife biologist Qamar Qureshi acknowledged this achievement but pointed out that the country is entering a more complex phase.

India now has an estimated 3,682 tigers distributed across five major landscapes, up from around 1,400 in the early 2000s. According to Qureshi, this rebound has been driven by strong “source populations”, which are large reserves with high prey density and stable breeding. Corbett, Kaziranga, the Western Ghats complex and parts of central India function as such sites, producing dispersing individuals that recolonise surrounding areas.

But, he emphasised, tiger recovery is tightly bound to prey availability. Based on established predator-prey equations, sustaining a single tiger requires roughly 349 ungulates annually. Where chital, sambar and gaur densities are low, carnivore populations cannot persist. Many reserves are now operating at realised carrying capacity, meaning available prey and space are already fully utilised.

While some reserves could hold additional animals, Qureshi cautioned that pushing numbers higher without restoring habitat would intensify conflict. Habitat recovery, which entails removal of invasives, grassland restoration, water management and prey augmentation, takes over a decade of sustained effort, as seen at Kuno.

Connectivity, he argued, is crucial. Tigers disperse instinctively to avoid inbreeding, often travelling hundreds of kilometres. Corridors are, therefore, ecological necessities, not optional additions. Although tiger corridors now have some legal backing, linear infrastructure and mining continue to fragment landscapes, especially in central India, the only region with substantial room for future expansion.