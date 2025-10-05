India’s first Red List of Endangered Species to be unveiled at IUCN World Congress

India’s first Red List of Endangered Species will be unveiled at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)’s Conservation Congress to be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates from October 9-15, 2025.

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, and External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, who will represent India at the event, posted the details on his X handle on October 4.

“Proud to represent India at the #IUCN #ConservationCongress2025 in Abu Dhabi from Oct 9, where India’s first Red List of Endangered Species will be unveiled,” the post noted.

India has been a State Member of IUCN since 1969.

The event

Held once every four years, the IUCN World Conservation Congress is where the world comes together to set priorities and drive conservation and sustainable development action, according to the IUCN official website.

“IUCN’s 1400+ government, civil society and Indigenous peoples’ Member organisations vote on major issues to help guide humanity’s relationship with our planet,” the portal adds.

The Congress is also the largest marketplace for conservation and sustainable development science, practice and policy. Scientists, policy experts, business leaders and professionals from around the globe share their experience, innovation and latest research.

The last IUCN World Conservation Congress took place in Marseille, France and online from September 3-11, 2021. It attracted over 9,200 participants in-person and virtually from around the world and 25,000 visits from the general public

The Marseille Manifesto captured key messages related to the Congress proceedings, with a focus on the post-Covid recovery, the biodiversity crisis and the climate emergency.

The event in Abu Dhabi will tackle five critical themes—Scaling Up Resilient Conservation Action, Reducing Climate Overshoot Risks, Delivering on Equity, Transitioning to Nature-Positive Economies and Societies and Disruptive Innovation and Leadership for Conservation.

Notable speakers at the event will include Astrid Schomaker, Executive Secretary, Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD); Mukhtar Babayev, UNFCCC COP29 President; Musonda Mumba, Secretary General, Ramsar Convention on Wetlands; Grethel Aguilar Rojas, Director General, IUCN; and three-time Grammy award-winning composer, Ricky Kej.