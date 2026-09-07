India’s leopard conflict problem is local. Its management should be too

The range-level figures tell a similar story. Mhow recorded 147 of the 449 incidents, followed by Choral with 110, Manpur with 102 and Indore with 90. The annual figures, however, do not show a simple upward trend. Incidents fluctuated between years, with higher numbers in 2021 and 2024 and a lower point in 2020. This distinction is important. The evidence does not show that leopard conflict is steadily increasing every year in Indore (Figure 4). It shows something more useful for management: conflict repeatedly occurs in particular places even when the annual number of incidents changes.

The hotspot compartments are largely associated with forest-agriculture boundaries and revenue enclaves within the forest. These are places where two very different uses of the landscape meet. Livestock are taken into or kept close to forest areas. Leopards use the same landscape for movement and hunting. Interior revenue enclaves create another type of interface. They may be geographically inside the forest but function as small islands of human use and livestock activity within leopard habitat. The result is a predictable overlap. This is why a map can be more useful than a division-wide assumption that every forest compartment carries the same risk.

The pattern is not unique to Indore

The Indore results should not be treated as evidence that all leopard conflict in India follows the same pattern. Different landscapes produce different forms of conflict. In Junnar, Maharashtra, for example, researchers analysed compensation records covering two decades and identified different categories of conflict hotspots. Livestock depredation increased substantially in the later part of the study period, and the spatial patterns provided a basis for targeted mitigation. In northern West Bengal, researchers found significant spatial clustering of leopard attacks on people in a landscape made up of forests, tea plantations, agricultural fields and settlements. Importantly, attacks were concentrated in particular tea estates rather than being evenly distributed across the landscape. Research from Karnataka has similarly shown that leopards occupy large areas outside designated protected areas and that their presence and conflict are associated with features such as vegetation, irrigated croplands and prey availability. Around Corbett, livestock depredation hotspots have also been mapped along particular parts of the landscape rather than being distributed uniformly.

These studies point towards a common principle: there is no single national geography of leopard conflict. The response therefore cannot be a single national template applied identically everywhere. But there can be a common national system for collecting and using information.

From compensation paperwork to management information

This is where the Indore experience offers a larger lesson. Forest divisions are expected to maintain records of livestock kills and compensation cases. But the information generated by the system does not always remain in one clean, digital and spatially usable database. In practice, records can be scattered. Some may remain at the range level, some at the division office, while others are embedded in compensation files and related paperwork. As a result, information exists, but it is difficult to analyse. That is a missed management opportunity.

The first step should therefore be surprisingly basic: maintain a proper kill register. Every verified incident should have a standard set of fields, including date, location, GPS coordinates, livestock species, circumstances of the kill, verification details and, where possible, photographs. The next step is to bring the information together at the division level.

Once several years of records are available, even relatively simple GIS analysis can identify recurring hotspots. The Indore analysis used standard spatial tools and freely available satellite data. The purpose was not to build a complicated predictive model. It was to answer a practical management question: where does the problem repeatedly occur? That question can then lead to a more practical response.

Management should follow the map

Once recurring hotspots are identified, mitigation can be targeted. Livestock enclosures are an obvious example. There is little justification for providing expensive protective infrastructure uniformly across an entire forest division if only a small proportion of compartments repeatedly account for livestock losses. Resources can instead be concentrated around the villages and revenue enclaves adjoining persistent hotspots.

Strategic fencing can help at specific livestock routes and high-risk areas. But it should not be used across wildlife movement areas. Poorly planned fencing can restrict animal movement and create new problems. The aim should be to protect people and livestock at identified conflict points without further fragmenting wildlife habitat.

Patrolling can also become more strategic. Forest staff already cover large areas. If the records show that particular compartments experience repeated incidents during particular seasons or times, patrol effort can be adjusted accordingly.

Community engagement should follow the same logic. Instead of running broad awareness campaigns across an entire division, staff can prioritise settlements and livestock owners around recurring hotspots. They can discuss night-time livestock protection, grazing practices, carcass reporting and safe behaviour around leopard movement.