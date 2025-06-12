India’s seed saviours: Madhya Pradesh’s community seed banks show the way

Madhya Pradesh has consistently emerged as one of India’s agricultural powerhouses, both in terms of cultivable land and total cropped area.

The central state recorded 30.05 million hectares of total cropped area in 2020-21, surpassing other agricultural states like Uttar Pradesh (28.2 million ha), Rajasthan (27.44 million ha) and Maharashtra (25.73 million ha).

MP is also the second-largest in terms of state-wise food production after Uttar Pradesh from 2018-19 to 2023-24.

In India, an adequate availability of seeds for cultivation is important for the farmers in the state. To ensure availability, farmers, non-profits and women’s groups have come together to create a thriving network of Community Seed Banks (CSB).

These CSBs are working to conserve traditional, climate-resilient varieties of crops.

This is crucial given that the state’s economy relies significantly on agriculture, with a large portion of the population involved in farming. Preserving traditional climate-resilient seeds is not merely a cultural practice but an economic imperative.