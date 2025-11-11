Is it high noon for India’s stray cattle and dogs?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), stray dogs cause between 18,000 and 20,000 human deaths in India annually. A 2025 Lancet study suggests a more conservative figure of around 5,726 deaths.

Over 3.7 million dog bite incidents were reported in India last year, though the actual number is likely much higher.

For stray cattle, direct deaths are less clear, but these animals cause train and road accidents frequently. India has over five million stray cattle according to the livestock census data released in January 2020.