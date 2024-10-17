Is the cryptid Chupacabra of the Americas actually a coyote or raccoon with mange?

Is the cryptid animal, the Chupacabra, really a coyote or a raccoon suffering from mange? One academic from the Texas A&M University seems to think so.

Cryptids are creatures that are unknown, legendary, or extinct and whose present existence is disputed or unsubstantiated. Cryptids have been reported on every continent and several cultures.

They include the Yeti of the Himalayas, Big Foot or the Sasquatch of the Pacific Northwest in North America, the Yowie of the Australian Outback, the Yeren of China and even the Monkey Man of Delhi, famously profiled in Bollywood flick, Delhi 6.

There are also Nessie, the Loch Ness monster of Scotland; Mokele Mbembe, the dinosaur-like creature of the Congo; the Chupacabra of Latin America and the Caribbean; the Kraken of Scandinavia and Steller’s Sea Ape, sighted by George Steller during the Great Northern Expedition led by Vitus Bering for the Russian Empire some centuries ago.

The study of cryptids is known as ‘cryptozoology’. Much debate has raged over whether it is an actual science or a pseudo one.