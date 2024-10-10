As Hurricane Milton slams into ‘Sunshine State’ Florida, a tale about how a Conquistador ‘discovered’ a verdant land of flowers in the 1500s

Hurricane Milton, a Category 5 hurricane, made landfall in Florida’s Tampa Bay area on the night of October 9, 2024. Said to be the fourth strongest storm in the Atlantic, Milton has surprised even seasoned weather forecasters for its rapid intensification in a matter of days, courtesy climate change.

Milton is a proverbial ‘double whammy’ for Florida. Just days back, on September 26, Hurricane Helene slammed into the northern part of Florida, causing havoc in its wake.

Florida, along with the islands of the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, annually play host to the Atlantic Hurricane Season, when these tropical storms (known as Cyclones in the Indian Ocean and Typhoons in the Pacific) regularly slam into land, causing widespread damage. The term ‘Hurricane’ is thought to derive variously from the name of a Taino (the original inhabitants of Hispaniola, where Christopher Columbus first landed in 1492) or Mayan (who inhabited the Yucatan Peninsula on the Gulf of Mexico’s coast) deity.

But ironically, the term ‘Florida’ is related to flowers. Today’s modern state was visited by a Spaniard in the early 1500s. He was no ordinary Spaniard though. Juan Ponce de Leon landed on the coast of what is today Florida in March 1513, not far from St Augustine, which may be the oldest European settlement in the continental United States.

It was Easter. Looking at the verdant landscape in front of him, de Leon was reminded of Pascua Florida (‘Festival of Flowers’) as Easter is observed in Spain. He accordingly claimed the land for Spain and named it ‘La Florida’, the place of flowers.

But who was Ponce de Leon? And why was he ‘discovering’ Florida?

Reconquista child

De Leon was born in the 1470s in the province of Valladolid in what is now Spain. At the time though, it wasn’t. In 711 CE, the Moors (Muslim Arabs and Berbers from North Africa) had conquered most of the Iberian Peninsula (Spain and Portugal) from the Christian Visigoths. Muslim Al Andalus (Andalusia) had flowered in the subsequent centuries.

But the Christians of Iberia had wanted to bring the entire Peninsula under Christian rule and had waged war for these 700 years. Finally, just a few years before de Leon’s birth, monarchs of Iberia’s two biggest Catholic kingdoms — Ferdinand of Aragon and Isabella of Castille — married on October 19, 1469.

The union energised the Christians of Iberia. On January 2, 1492, the last Muslim ruler of Iberia, Boabdil surrendered his kingdom Granada to Ferdinand and Aragon and left. The ‘Reconquista’ or Reconquest of Iberia was complete.