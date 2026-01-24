Is there a gendered aspect to saltwater crocodile attacks in the Sundarbans? Research hints at possibility

Do women bear the brunt of saltwater crocodile attacks in the Sundarbans (divided between India and Bangladesh), the world’s largest mangrove forest and an UNESCO World Heritage Site? Recent research certainly hints at the possibility.

According to a study published in 2017 in the Cambridge University Press and conducted in the Indian section of the Sundarbans, almost 80 per cent of the victims of human-crocodile conflicts were collectors of prawn seedlings (known as meen in Bangla), and that 61.16 per cent of the victims died as a result of the attacks.

The study, Human–crocodile conflict in the Indian Sundarbans: an analysis of spatio-temporal incidences in relation to people’s livelihood, shows that female victims accounted for a higher percentage of deaths (55.12 per cent) than male victims (44.88 per cent).

The attacks occur when the locals collect meen. The study adds that human–crocodile conflicts have increased since 1990, mainly as a “result of large-scale human encroachment into the crocodile's territories”. Despite the threat, just like the tiger, the crocodile also remains deeply embedded in the Sundarbans’ natural as well as cultural landscape.

Lord of the murky waters

Saltwater crocodiles (Lonapanir kumir in Bangla) have always been an integral part of the Sundarbans. In the Sundarbans’ mangrove habitat, tides often erase the boundaries between villages and wildlife habitats, often embedding these predators in the ecosystem and culture as fragile-balance guardians.

The species features in the folk tale of local deity Bonbibi (‘Lady of the Forest’) and Dakshin Rai (‘Lord of the South’).

Bonbibi, the forest goddess, is believed to guard against tigers and other threats, before venturing inside forests of the Sundarbans. In her story, when the boy Dukhey got lost in the forest, Bonbibi summoned Kalu Rai the crocodile, and placed the boy on its back, so that he could safely return home. To this day, many fishermen invoke the protection of Kalu Rai from crocodile attacks.

However, escalating human-wildlife conflict has increasingly pitted fishers against saltwater crocodiles in a fight for vanishing space and food.

Saltie behaviour is heavily influenced by environmental factors like tides and temperature which are dominant in the Sundarbans. The reptiles bask in the sun to thermoregulate and are most visible during low tides, when they patrol mudflats and channels, lying still to ambush prey.

The state forest department’s 2025 survey reveals a rise in the saltwater crocodile populations across all demographic classes in the Sundarbans Biosphere Reserve (SBR), with a particularly encouraging increase in rare hatchling sightings, amid the challenging terrain.

The estimated population of saltwater crocodiles at SBR has been found to be between a maximum of 242 and a minimum of 220 this year, with 213 direct sightings recorded during the study last done in 2025.

Justin Jones, the deputy field director of SBR, informed that at present a census estimation to count crocodiles is on. “The population estimation is generally done in the winter season from December till February annually.”

Even as saltie numbers increase in the Sundarbans, attacks on humans are on the rise. Frontline workers in South 24 Parganas’ Gosaba, Basanti, and Patharpratima, all within around 100 km from Kolkata, report attacks.

The study mentioned above collected data on 127 such crocodile attacks that occurred between 2000 and 2013. Gosaba, a small island in the Sundarbans, is the most impacted.

The brunt of these attacks is borne by women collecting meen.

A precarious livelihood

The human residents of the Sundarbans are extremely poor and grow crops, collect honey, cut wood, catch fish and collect meen for a living. Economic necessity forces women to collect meen. They are forced to do this even during their periods. The scent of menstrual blood reportedly attracts crocodiles, adding a terrifying risk to an already arduous task.