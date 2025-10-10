Leopard in the cane: Why are the spotted cats at the centre of a rising conflict in Bijnor?

A recent tragedy—four human deaths within 15 days in September, including three children and a woman—brought the urgency of the crisis into sharp focus. Farmer unions staged protests at the divisional office, locking its gates and even bringing livestock inside. As a result, the office remained closed for a week. The local parliamentarian also visited the victims’ families and spent the night with them, adding to the pressure on authorities. Following rounds of discussions between the Forest Department, local administration, and farmer unions, authorities assured the construction of trenches and solar fencing along forest boundaries and launched an intense operation to capture the animals.

While such barriers may deter elephants, they are neither scientific nor effective for leopards, whose agility and adaptability allow them to cross easily. Capturing “problem” leopards may sometimes be necessary, but doing so without first confirming which animal is responsible can disrupt the ecology and weaken long-term conservation. The irony is that no one really knows how many leopards live in the district, yet many people believe they are everywhere. This fear is made worse by a common perception in villages that the Forest Department itself releases leopards nearby, repeating the cycle of conflict.

Women and children are the most vulnerable in this conflict, accounting for most of the deaths. In response, the Forest Department has initiated large-scale awareness workshops, advising families to keep children under the supervision of elders, discourage them from entering agricultural fields, and encourage women to work in groups. Village residents are also warned against going out at night. While awareness is essential, the department must prioritise science-based interventions rather than acting under social or political pressure. What Bijnor needs is a community-driven strategy grounded in ecological understanding—one that considers leopard behaviour, reduces attractants around villages, promotes better livestock management, strengthens local resilience, builds trust between communities and conservation agencies, and strengthens awareness through dedicated workshops. Establishing a dedicated rescue centre for leopards can also ensure timely and safe management of conflict situations. This is especially important because leopard sightings and conflicts are also increasing in nearby districts such as Moradabad, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, and Saharanpur. Only by balancing human safety with ecological realities can Bijnor move toward true coexistence, where leopards are no longer feared as ghosts in the fields but seen as part of a shared and resilient landscape.