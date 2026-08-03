Life finds a way

There is a big forward-facing pubis bone with a large muscle attachment at its end, like in T. rex or Allosaurus, but a couple days later it shifts backward and loses the muscle scar, assuming the characteristic retroverted pelvis shape of birds. Meanwhile, the tail starts off long and slim, comprised of many individual vertebrae just like in an average theropod, and then gradually shortens and fuses into the pygostyle bone of birds. Other embryologists even showed that some mutant chickens are capable of growing pointy little teeth that look, for all the world, like those of a typical theropod…

This excerpt was originally published in the August 1-15, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth