Lost to blind spot

In upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, at the edge of a forest, stood a tree that may already have disappeared. A botanist collected its specimens only once, from a single hillside, and in 2019 described it as Castanopsis pathakii, a member of the oak family. No researcher has returned to look for it since. No conservation plan has been initiated, and even six years later, the species remains absent from global biodiversity databases. Meanwhile, the forest faces pressure from road construction, hydro electric projects and agricultural expansion.

Based on the evidence—single known location, uncertainty over its existence and threats to its habitat—I, along with Joeri Strijk of Alliance for Conservation Tree Genomics (ACTG), Malaysia, proposed a provisional “critically endangered” status for Castanopsis pathakii early this year. It was part of a global assessment of Castanopsis (chinquapins) and Lithocarpus (stone oaks) by ACTG, Botanic Gardens Conservation International and IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) Species Survival Commission Global Tree Specialist Group. “Critically endangered” is the highest threat category that IUCN provides before a species is listed as “extinct in the wild” or “extinct”. Yet C pathakii has not been formally assessed for IUCN Red List. Nor is it protected under India's Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.