Maharashtra’s Ujani Reservoir sees 12.2 million native fish release

On February 14, Maharashtra witnessed one of its largest fish-stocking drives as 12.2 million native fish fingerlings were released into the Ujani reservoir. The move aims to restore ecological balance after years of damage caused by invasive species like tilapia and African catfish.

Led by the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), the initiative focuses on reviving native species such as Rohu, Catla, and Mrigal. With more releases planned during the monsoon—including the threatened Deccan Mahseer—the effort seeks to rebuild the Ujani wetland and Bhima River ecosystem while supporting local livelihoods.

