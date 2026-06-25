Mangrove forests showing remarkable recovery worldwide, study finds

Global mangrove forests, long considered among the world’s most threatened ecosystems, are showing an unexpected and encouraging recovery, according to a new study led by researchers at Tulane University in the United States.

Published in the journal Science, the research examined four decades of satellite observations and found that global mangrove forests are no longer in overall decline. After decades of losses caused by deforestation, aquaculture expansion, and coastal development, mangroves are now rebounding in many parts of the world through natural regeneration, restoration efforts, and expansion into newly formed coastal habitats.

The findings offer fresh optimism for mangrove ecosystems that play a critical role in climate regulation, coastal protection, biodiversity conservation, and fisheries. Mangroves are among the most carbon-rich forests on Earth, storing large amounts of carbon while shielding shorelines from erosion, storms, and rising seas.

The study found that global mangrove extent declined from about 154,810 square kilometres in the 1980s to 151,928 square kilometres in 2010, representing a net loss of 1.86 per cent. However, this trend reversed over the following decade. By 2023, global mangrove area had increased to 153,961 square kilometres, resulting in a net gain of more than 2,000 square kilometres since 2010. Overall, mangrove extent changed only marginally over the entire 40-year period.

Researchers attribute the recovery to a combination of conservation initiatives and the natural resilience of mangrove ecosystems. In many regions, mangroves have successfully recolonised abandoned aquaculture ponds and expanded across newly formed mudflats and coastal sediments. These natural processes, together with restoration programmes, have helped offset historical losses.

Southeast Asia, once the epicentre of global mangrove destruction, has played a key role in the recovery. Countries such as Indonesia and Myanmar have seen stabilisation and growth in mangrove cover due to stronger legal protections, restoration programmes, and increased awareness following major natural disasters. Meanwhile, gains have also been recorded in Australia, South Asia, East Asia, West Asia, and parts of the Americas.

However, researchers warn that recovery remains fragile. Extreme weather events can quickly reverse gains, as seen in Texas, where a severe freeze in 2021 caused significant mangrove losses despite decades of expansion.

Shoreline erosion still contributes to mangrove loss, such as along the Amazon-Guianas Atlantic coastline. Anthropogenic deforestation also remains widespread, even within formally protected areas. A striking ex-ample is the Rufiji delta in Tanzania, which is a Ramsar-designated protected area but is experiencing excessive mangrove deforestation due to conversion to rice farms.

The researchers emphasise that continued conservation and protection efforts remain essential. While mangroves are proving highly resilient, ongoing deforestation and coastal development still threaten these ecosystems, and newly established forests often require time before they can deliver the full benefits of mature mangrove habitats.

The study concludes that sustained conservation and protection efforts will be essential to ensure the long-term recovery of the world’s mangrove forests.