Marine ecosystems need more attention in global biodiversity plans: Experts

In the fight to protect the planet's wildlife, scientists are calling for a greater focus on our oceans. While much of the world’s attention is on saving forests and other land habitats, experts believe the oceans are being left out of the conversation.

"Although the ocean contains more than 95 per cent of the habitable volume of our planet, all indicators of connectivity included in the GBF have either been proposed or implemented on land or in rivers but not in the sea," read a perspective published in Nature's npj series journal Ocean Sustainability on September 4, 2024.

The authors called for the inclusion of existing, widely used approaches that quantify coastal / marine and migratory connectivity to address the gap in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).