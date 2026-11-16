Two elephants, an adult female and her six-month-old calf, were found dead in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on 14 November in a suspected case of electrocution.
Forest authorities arrested a suspected poacher and suspended two forest personnel for alleged negligence.
Preliminary findings suggest an illegal live-wire connection to solar fencing around farmland caused the deaths; post-mortem results are awaited.
Odisha recorded 14 elephant electrocution deaths in 2025–26 and 227 between April 2010 and March 2026, according to figures cited by wildlife conservationist Biswajit Mohanty.
An adult female elephant and her six-month-old calf were found dead in a field in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on November 14, 2026, in a suspected case of electrocution involving an illegal live-wire connection to solar fencing.
Forest authorities arrested a suspected poacher, identified as 51-year-old Kumara Naik of Godaribili village, on November 14, in connection with the deaths. They also suspended two forest personnel for alleged negligence.
The elephants, including a female estimated to be 15-20 years old, were found near an agricultural field in Godaribili village, under the Kamakhyanagar West Range of Dhenkanal Forest Division.
Dhenkanal Divisional Forest Officer Lalit Patra said preliminary findings suggested that an illegal electrical connection to solar fencing around the farmland had caused the deaths.
However, the exact cause would be established after post-mortem examinations and veterinary findings, he added.
A joint investigation was conducted by the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), Angul Circle, the Dhenkanal forest authorities, a Joint Task Force, veterinary officials, an electrical inspector and representatives of Tata Power.
The team inspected the site and carried out technical examinations to determine the circumstances of the deaths and establish responsibility.
Forester Subhendu Bhuiya of Anlabereni Section and forest guard Mansmita Barala of Kadalipala Beat were suspended on November 15 for alleged dereliction of duty.
Patra said the preliminary investigation had indicated "gross negligence" by the local patrolling team and field officials.
The RCCF, Angul Circle, has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry, with further action promised against those found responsible.
The deaths have renewed concerns among conservationists about the effectiveness of measures to prevent elephant electrocution in Odisha.
Biswajit Mohanty, secretary of the Wildlife Society of Odisha (WSO), criticised what he described as a pattern of action being taken against junior forest staff while senior officials escaped scrutiny.
"No action against senior officers for dereliction of duties — only forest guards or foresters are suspended for a few months," he said.
Mohanty claimed that a 2012 government circular required inquiries into the responsibility of range officers and divisional forest officers following unnatural elephant deaths, but that this provision was not being adequately enforced.
According to figures cited by Mohanty, Odisha recorded 84 elephant deaths in 2025-26, compared with 94 the previous year.
Of these, 14 elephants died from electrocution in 2025-26, deaths he argued could have been prevented through better patrolling and enforcement.
He said 227 elephants had died from electrocution in Odisha between April 2010 and March 2026, an average of more than 14 annually.
Mohanty also recalled an incident near Meramundali in Dhenkanal in September 2017, when five elephants were electrocuted after coming into contact with a sagging 11kV power line.
He questioned why recommendations made by a committee established by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in 2010 to investigate elephant electrocution deaths had not been fully implemented.
According to Mohanty, more than Rs 700 crore had been allocated by the state government for measures including strengthening power lines, insulating exposed overhead wires and improving patrolling in forest areas.
Despite this investment, he said, electrocution deaths continued.
Mohanty also accused Tata Power's four electricity distribution companies in Odisha of failing to adequately maintain power infrastructure in wildlife-sensitive areas.
He alleged violations of Central Electricity Authority safety requirements, including those governing minimum clearance of overhead power lines.
He also raised concerns about the absence of earth leakage circuit breakers, which can automatically disconnect electricity during certain electrical faults.
Mohanty claimed that inadequate joint patrolling by electricity and forest officials had allowed illegal live-wire traps and electrified fences to persist in elephant habitats.
He called for greater accountability among electricity distribution companies and senior forest officials, arguing that existing wildlife protection measures had failed to prevent avoidable deaths.
Separately, the Wildlife Society of Odisha has raised concerns about exposed steel rods along a forest road in Keonjhar district, warning that they could injure elephants and other wildlife.
In a complaint submitted to Odisha's Chief Wildlife Warden on 13 April 2026, the organisation said steel reinforcement rods protruded from roadside concrete retaining walls along the Kanjipani-Telkoi road near Kusuma Ghat.
According to Mohanty, approximately 400 metres of wall had exposed rods measuring four to six inches high, posing a risk to animals moving down the forested slopes.
The organisation said it had sent a reminder on September 14, but that the rods had not been removed.
Odisha's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Prem Kumar Jha, said the department had sought a detailed report from the Keonjhar Divisional Forest Officer.
“After getting the report, we will take proper steps,” he said.