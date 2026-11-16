An adult female elephant and her six-month-old calf were found dead in a field in Odisha's Dhenkanal district on November 14, 2026, in a suspected case of electrocution involving an illegal live-wire connection to solar fencing.

Forest authorities arrested a suspected poacher, identified as 51-year-old Kumara Naik of Godaribili village, on November 14, in connection with the deaths. They also suspended two forest personnel for alleged negligence.

The elephants, including a female estimated to be 15-20 years old, were found near an agricultural field in Godaribili village, under the Kamakhyanagar West Range of Dhenkanal Forest Division.

Dhenkanal Divisional Forest Officer Lalit Patra said preliminary findings suggested that an illegal electrical connection to solar fencing around the farmland had caused the deaths.

However, the exact cause would be established after post-mortem examinations and veterinary findings, he added.

A joint investigation was conducted by the Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), Angul Circle, the Dhenkanal forest authorities, a Joint Task Force, veterinary officials, an electrical inspector and representatives of Tata Power.

The team inspected the site and carried out technical examinations to determine the circumstances of the deaths and establish responsibility.

Forester Subhendu Bhuiya of Anlabereni Section and forest guard Mansmita Barala of Kadalipala Beat were suspended on November 15 for alleged dereliction of duty.

Patra said the preliminary investigation had indicated "gross negligence" by the local patrolling team and field officials.

The RCCF, Angul Circle, has been directed to conduct a detailed inquiry, with further action promised against those found responsible.