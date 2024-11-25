New maps show high-risk zones for whale-ship collisions — vessel speed limits and rerouting can reduce the toll
Imagine you are a blue whale swimming up the California coast, as you do every spring. You are searching for krill in the , a zone that teems with fish, kelp forests, seagrass beds and other undersea life, but also . Suddenly, the noise gets louder.
You start to make a slow, shallow dive, but — after all, your species evolved over millions of years without this mysterious noise, so why would you know what to do when you hear it? A minute later, you are fatally struck by a container ship.
Your body slowly sinks to the bottom of the ocean, where it will but will by humans again. Indeed, your death ; the vessel barely registers the impact of hitting a member of the largest animal species on Earth.
Collisions with ships are a critical threat to many large whale species. While these events are difficult to study, scientists estimate that . In some regions, whales die from vessel strikes at rates that after decades of whaling. Collisions with vessels threaten some .
Research and experience show that — for example, rerouting shipping lanes to avoid important areas for whales, or reducing vessel speeds. But to implement these interventions, scientists and policymakers need to know where whales are most at risk.
Mapping risk to whales
In a newly published study in Science, colleagues and I for four species of Earth’s largest whales: blue, fin, humpback and sperm. Within each species’ range, we found that vessels traveled the equivalent of thousands of times the distance to the moon and back every year.
Our maps reveal widespread risk of vessel collisions in areas including the United States West Coast, the Mediterranean Sea and the northern Indian Ocean. These zones already .
We also found many other regions with similar levels of risk that are less studied and recognized. They include several stretches along the coastlines of South America and southern Africa and the area around the Azores off the coast of Portugal.
Most high-risk areas are unprotected
Whales are largely unprotected from vessel collisions around the world. We identified collision-risk hot spots — areas in the top 1 per cent of predicted risk globally that represent the riskiest places for each species.
We found that fewer than 7 per cent of collision-risk hot spots had put measures in place to reduce collisions, such as limiting vessel speeds or requiring ships to avoid certain areas. Exceptions include the west and east coasts of North America, as well as the Mediterranean, which have higher levels of ship-strike management.
Where such measures exist, they often are voluntary. Mandatory restrictions on speed cover just 0.54 per cent of collision-risk hot spots for blue whales, 0.27 per cent for humpback whales and none of the hot spots for fin or sperm whales.
For each species, we found that ship-strike risk was higher within — areas up to 200 nautical miles from coastlines, in which each country has exclusive jurisdiction over marine resources — than on the high seas. This can make it easier to implement conservation and management measures in these areas.
Within exclusive economic zones, individual countries can either adopt voluntary vessel measures or propose mandatory changes through the , which regulates international shipping. There is a lot of opportunity for countries to protect whales in their national waters.
However, since political boundaries mean nothing to whales, the most effective approach would be for neighboring countries to coordinate efforts to reduce ship-strike risk .
This video shows whales’ use of space in the ocean, shaded from blue (lower use areas) to white (high use areas), with global ship traffic overlaid on it, colored by vessel speed.
We also found high levels of ship-strike risk within existing — zones where countries have adopted various measures to conserve and manage sea life. Most of these marine protected areas were created to protect sea life from fishing, but very few place any restrictions or regulations on shipping. When marine protected areas contain high levels of ship-strike risk, governments could add such measures to the protected areas’ missions.
Benefits of protecting whales
Protecting whales from ships would benefit other species too. Vessels can strike , including seals, sea turtles, sharks, fish, penguins and dolphins.
Marine shipping is the top source of , which is a . Underwater noise can disrupt feeding, interfere with communication and cause stress for many species. Vessels at slower speeds, so speed-reduction measures can reduce noise pollution as well as collision risk.
Underwater noise from a large cargo ship, recorded off Perth, Western Australia.
Humans can also benefit from slowing down and rerouting ships. When vessels travel more slowly, their fuel efficiency increases, reducing their . The marine shipping industry currently produces carbon emissions .
Slowing vessels down also reduces emissions of that threaten human health in coastal areas and are estimated to contribute to annually. In 2023, for example, vessels cooperating with a cut 45,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions and 1,250 metric tons of nitrogen oxides and they reduced the risk to whales by more than half.
Changing vessel routes can make waters safer for local fishermen. In Sri Lanka, for example, heavy ship traffic hugs the coast, overlapping with local fishermen as well as with foraging blue whales. Collisions with cargo ships have there in recent years. In response, some shipping companies are farther offshore to reduce the risk of colliding with humans and whales.
In our interconnected world, 90 per cent of consumer goods before they get to market. Most items that consumers in wealthy nations purchase in their daily lives have traveled across the ocean at some point.
Our study shows that ship-strike risk is widespread — but in our view, protecting whales from these collisions is a solvable issue. And by protecting whales, humans can also protect themselves.
This article has been updated to add a video showing areas of the ocean that are used by whales, mapped in combination with global ship traffic.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.