New monitoring system provides ‘scalable approach’ to island conservation in Ecuador’s Galapagos archipelago

The model has been developed by Island Conservation, in coordination with Fundación Jocotoco. It integrates an island-wide LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) network, autonomous AI-enabled camera traps, smart traps, animal trackers, and real-time data visualisation platforms that helps in detecting wildlife activity, even in areas with rugged terrain and no or less cellular connection.

José Luis Cabello, Head of Operations in Latin America for Island Conservation, said: “This is a leap forward not just for Floreana, but for conservation across Latin America. Smart Island Monitoring Systems allow us to bring cutting-edge tools into places where conservation has always been limited by distance, terrain, and available staff. The ability to understand what’s happening in real time will fundamentally improve how we protect biodiversity in the Galápagos and beyond.”

Till now the system has been able to capture and review more than 81,000 images in over two months, making it possible to map the movements of endemic species such as the Galápagos Short-eared Owl across the island, observe rare interactions between owls, frigatebirds, and marine iguanas. Instead of waiting weeks to analyse data, teams can now respond immediately to wildlife activity and environmental changes.

The monitoring system is expected to expand significantly by scaling the network to support up to 450 cameras, more than 200 monitoring and tracking sensors. The automated spatial and AI-based analysis addition will provide clear data visualisations that can help teams spot patterns sooner and plan interventions more strategically.