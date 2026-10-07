New species of extinct crocodilian, similar to North India’s ‘gharial’, discovered in Egypt: Study

Scientists have discovered a new species of extinct crocodilian in rock used to build the Sphinx of Giza in Egypt. The animal is similar to the gharial (Gavialis gangeticus) found today in the rivers of North India.

“Gharials are a group of crocodiles characterized by their long, narrow snouts. Today, there are only two living species, Gavialis gangeticus and the so-called false gharial Tomistoma schlegelii, which live in South and Southeast Asia, respectively. However, fossil finds show that gharials previously had a distribution over almost the entire world for a period of more than 100 million years and that many species lived in shallow marine environments,” a statement by the Swedish National Museum of Natural History noted.

It added that in the 1920s, several fossils were found in the 45-million-year-old Mokattam Formation in Egypt, including a nearly complete skull. The fossils were thought to belong to the genus Tomistoma, but new analytical methods in paleontology give a different picture.

“Using computed tomography, the research team was able to examine the inside of the skull and identify several differences between the fossil from the Mokattam Formation and the genus Tomistoma, thereby establishing that it is a previously unknown species,” the statement read.

One detail in the relatively well-preserved skull particularly caught the researchers’ attention: the tip of the snout is missing.