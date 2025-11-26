Northeast India yields 13 newly described bush frog species

The species were discovered between 2016 and 2024 from 204 specimens collected across 81 locations in eight northeastern states. All described species are endemic to the region.

The discovery brings the total number of Raorchestes species known from northeast India to 21. Across Asia, 212 species of bush or shrub frogs have been documented, 121 of which were described in the past two decades. The continent is home to three genera of bush frogs: Philautus, Pseudophilautus and Raorchestes.

The scientists said an “integrative approach” — comparing mitochondrial DNA divergence, a nuclear-encoded gene, and morphological and bioacoustic data — enabled them to confirm and describe the 13 new species. The paper noted that this is the first study to include the genus Raorchestes from the sub-Himalayan region, which had previously been the subject of anecdotal research.

Seven of the 13 species were found in protected areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, while one was located in a community-protected forest in Khonoma, Nagaland.

In Arunachal Pradesh, two species were identified in Namdapha Tiger Reserve and one each in Eaglenest Wildlife Sanctuary and Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary. Meghalaya’s three species include the Narpuh bush frog from Narpuh Wildlife Sanctuary, the Mawsynram bush frog from Mawsynram, and Boulenger’s bush frog, named after GA Boulenger, a British-era authority on amphibians. In Assam, the Barak Valley bush frog was described from Barail Wildlife Sanctuary.

Before this study, 82 species of bush frogs were known from India, 15 of which were recorded in the northeast.