Nutritional, health objectives should be integrated into marine protected area expansion discussions: Study

Well designed and managed marine protected areas (MPA) could conserve biodiversity and improve nutritional security, benefitting the health and livelihoods of communities dependent on marine resources, a study published in One Earth said.

Researchers led by Daniel F Viana, World Wildlife Fund, quantitatively analysed the contribution of sustainable-use MPAs to global catch, revenue and nutrient supply. It was estimated that sustainable-use MPAs contributed an average of 13.6 per cent of global catch, 14 per cent of fisheries revenue and 13.7 per cent of nutrient supply.

Catches from sustainable-use MPAs represent an average of 7 per cent of total global catches within exclusive economic zones.

The relative contribution of sustainable-use MPAs to national catches is variable, with a median of 2.5 per cent and an average of 13.6 per cent. “For island countries such as Bonaire, Palau and Cook Island, catch from sustainable-use MPAs can represent more than 95 per cent of national catches,” the study said.