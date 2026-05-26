On a small island off the coast of New South Wales, rodent eradication sparked an insect boom

The findings, according to a statement by the University of Sydney, add to a growing body of evidence showing ecological recovery on Lord Howe Island following what was the world’s largest rodent eradication on an inhabited island. Previous research has documented strong recovery among seabirds and native land birds.

This new study is the first to comprehensively examine the response of the island’s invertebrates. It is published in the journal Biological Invasions.

“Invertebrates are easy to overlook, but they are absolutely fundamental to how ecosystems function,” Adams said.

“They pollinate plants, recycle nutrients, break down organic matter and provide food for birds, reptiles and other native animals. Without healthy invertebrate communities, the broader ecosystem can’t fully recover.”

The team collected more than 24,000 invertebrate specimens from 20 forest sites across the island, comparing samples taken before the eradication program in 2016-17 with samples collected in 2023-24.

The strongest increases were observed among larger invertebrates — those more than 13 millimetres long — consistent with the idea that rats and mice had been heavily suppressing these animals through predation for more than a century.

“We found dramatic increases in larger invertebrates, which is exactly what you would expect if invasive rodents had been preying on them,” Adams said.

“That matters because these animals are also an important food source for native predators including geckos and insect-eating birds.”

The researchers say the recovery of invertebrates may already be helping fuel rebounds in native wildlife populations. Earlier monitoring on the island found strong increases in species including the Lord Howe woodhen following rodent eradication.