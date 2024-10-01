Only 10% of nations fulfil their biodiversity commitments ahead of COP16, reveals NBSAP tracker

As the COP16 biodiversity conference approaches, only 10 per cent of nations have met their pledges to protect biodiversity, raising significant concerns.

The conference will take place from October 21 to November 1, 2024, making it the first major meeting since the adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) in 2022.

The National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plans Tracker (NBSAP), a new tool developed by World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), is monitoring the progress of countries in developing their NBSAPs that align with the goals of the Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF).

Adoption of the GBF was a crucial commitment by 196 countries who pledged to “halt and reverse” biodiversity loss by 2030.

Currently, just 20 countries have fully revised their NBSAPs since COP15 and only nine countries, along with the European Union, have submitted these updated plans as of June 2024.

This leaves 186 countries lagging behind, including India, which has not yet submitted its report. Advocates worry that many nations are not prioritising their commitments to protect nature effectively, and only about 33 per cent have managed to update their national targets.

“We need governments to submit ambitious targets and clear action plans,” said Ginette Hemley, senior vice president for wildlife at WWF-US, in a press release.

WWF raised concerns about inadequate progress and the quality of the submitted plans, noting that many lack measurable objectives.

NBSAPs are crucial blueprints for countries to outline their strategies to tackle biodiversity loss and meet international targets. These plans are aimed at ensuring that nations can mobilise action and funding to help restore ecosystems and safeguard wildlife.

However, many submitted plans lack clear objectives and sufficient funding for implementation, which undermines their potential impact.

Countries face numerous challenges in fulfilling their commitments. These include lack of funding and poor integration among different government sectors. Environmental ministries often struggle to enact broader societal changes on their own.

Despite this, there has been increased participation from civil society, indigenous peoples and local communities in developing these plans, which is a positive step forward.

The submitted NBSAPs show various levels of commitment to meeting the GBF targets. For example, while the European Union and some member states have focused on reversing the decline of pollinators, only China has explicitly mentioned the goal of halting all biodiversity loss in its strategy.

This highlights a need for greater transparency and ambition in how countries approach these commitments.

“For COP16 to be effective, we need to deliver on updated national action plans,” said Lin Li, senior director for policy and advocacy at WWF, in a press release.

The NBSAP Tracker aims to make biodiversity policies accessible to all stakeholders, ensuring transparency and accountability as countries prepare for COP16.

COP16 is seen as a critical moment for nations to reassess and solidify their commitments to the GBF. There is an urgent need for clear action plans showing how countries will protect at least 30 per cent of the world’s land and water by 2030 and restore degraded ecosystems.

Without ambitious targets and collaborative efforts, reversing biodiversity loss may remain a distant goal.

The world is paying close attention to how governments will act on their promises to protect nature as COP16 gets closer.

The NBSAP Tracker is important for keeping countries accountable, but it is still unclear if nations can take strong actions. To meet the goals of GBF and create a sustainable future for both the environment and people, we need strong leadership, enough resources and cooperation among countries.