Our monkey business with rhesus macaques

Rhesus monkeys is a species of macaque common to South Asia. It is, in fact, sacred to Hindus as a form of Hanuman. People in India and other countries in the region often feed these simians either due to this reason or out of pity.

However, this behavior is dangerous. Rhesus macaques are primarily herbivorous, with a diet that includes fruits, leaves, seeds, roots, and flowers. In forests, these monkeys spend about 14 hours in search of food.