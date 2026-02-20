Over 12 million young fish released in Pune reservoir to help restore ecological balance lost due to invasive species

The Fisheries Department of Maharashtra, along with personnel from the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS), released 12.2 million fish fingerlings into one of Maharashtra’s most important inland water bodies on February 14, 2026. The aim is to undo the damage caused to local ecology due to invasive species of fish.

The fingerlings were from the Rohu, Mrigal and Catla varieties, collectively known as Indian Major Carps, according to a statement from BNHS. These fish varieties play a crucial role in maintaining freshwater ecosystems.

“The Ujani wetland at Palasdev in Pune district had witnessed a decline of native fish species due to the introduction of invasive alien ones like Tilapia, African catfish and Suckermouth catfish,” senior BNHS scientist Unmesh Katwate told Down To Earth on the phone.

While Suckermouth catfish is a native of tropical South America, Tilapia and African catfish belong to Africa and West Asia. African catfish were discovered in the reservoir November 2025 and identified with BNHS’ assistance.

“We have recently worked to remove these invasive species from the reservoir. At the same time, we wanted to reintroduce native species that had declined. The exercise on February 14 was a step in this regard,” Katwate added.

Recent catch data study by BNHS indicate that the production of invasive Tilapia has declined by nearly 30-40 per cent, suggesting a gradual shift back towards native species dominance.

Other BNHS personnel who extended scientific support to the project besides Katwate included project scientists Devi Waingankar and Vaishnavi Patil and project coordinator Vidhi Eriyathalay.

“The fish fingerlings were transported in oxygenated tanks on three trucks to ensure their survival. Proper scientific handling methods were followed to avoid stress and mortality. At the reservoir, the fingerlings were released in batches of around 2,500 fish per net to ensure safe and uniform distribution under the supervision of fisheries officers and technical staff,” the statement quoted Katwate.

BNHS, supported by the Cipla Foundation, also plans to breed 12 threatened and endemic native species during the early monsoon months of June and July, in sync with their natural migration patterns.

“The organisation aims to release a million Indian Major Carp and a million fingerlings of the threatened Deccan Mahseer to rejuvenate the native fishery of Ujani wetland and the Bhima River ecosystem,” according to the statement.