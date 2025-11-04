Panama meetings: CBD’s new body outlines plan to ensure participation of indigenous, local communities

The first meeting of the Subsidiary Body on Article 8 (j) and Other Provisions of the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) Related to Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (SB8J) ended with recommendations for how this new body will function. This would ensure that Indigenous Peoples and local communities (IPLC) have a role in the decision-making processes at CBD.

So far, IPLCs have been sidelined at CBD but with the adoption of the new subsidiary body during Conference of Parties in 2024, this is likely to change. The body will ensure that CBD’s Article 8j, which relates to traditional knowledge, innovations and practices, is implemented.