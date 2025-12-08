Pelicans, the masters of air and water

Pelicans are elegant birds at home in both the air and water. That is because they masterfully adapt to both environments.
They use their huge wings for soaring and gliding efficiently in the air. They sometimes use the aerodynamic phenomenon called ‘ground effect’ to ride just above the water.
In the water, pelicans’ expandable throat pouch acts as a net to scoop fish, draining water before swallowing prey whole. Some species like Brown Pelicans plunge-dive headfirst. Others like American White Pelicans upend like ducks in groups.
Pelicans are also masters of energy conservation, using air sacs as built-in life vests for impact and possess specialised salt glands to drink saltwater.