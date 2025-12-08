Wildlife & Biodiversity

Pelicans, the masters of air and water

These birds adapt masterfully to both aerial and aquatic environments
Pelicans, the masters of air and water
Pelicans are at home in both, the air and water.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on

Pelicans are elegant birds at home in both the air and water. That is because they masterfully adapt to both environments.

They use their huge wings for soaring and gliding efficiently in the air. They sometimes use the aerodynamic phenomenon called ‘ground effect’ to ride just above the water.

Pelicans, the masters of air and water
Their adaptations help them master flight as well as watery domains.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

In the water, pelicans’ expandable throat pouch acts as a net to scoop fish, draining water before swallowing prey whole. Some species like Brown Pelicans plunge-dive headfirst. Others like American White Pelicans upend like ducks in groups.

Pelicans, the masters of air and wate
Pelicans are living proof that Nature endows all organisms the ability to live in harmony with their respective environments.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Pelicans are also masters of energy conservation, using air sacs as built-in life vests for impact and possess specialised salt glands to drink saltwater.

Water
Adaptation
flight
Pelicans

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in