Perfect stranger

Snakes stir some of humanity’s most primal fears. The very word “snake” evokes images of fanned-out hoods and flickering, forked tongues. The fear of being bitten and of venom coursing through the bloodstream, is real. India is a global snakebite hotspot, accounting for nearly half of the world’s snakebite deaths (81,000-138,000 annually). The World Health Organization classifies snakebite as a “neglected tropical disease,” and with good reason. Yet these reptiles need protection as much as any other species. And chief among them is the iconic king cobra—the world’s largest venomous snake that can grow up to six metres long.

Surprisingly, not much is known about this giant— its identity, its ecological role, even the threats it faces— revealing just how little we truly understand about one of the planet’s most extraordinary predators.

The fact is that despite its name, the king cobra is not a true cobra but a distinct genus of its own. From 1836 to 1961, it has been varyingly classified and named by scientists from across tropical Asia. This is because factors such as age, size, sex and geographic variations produce dramatic differences in appearance of a species. Add a fragmented range across tropical Asia, and identifying true king cobra populations became a challenge.

An international team of researchers, including this author, had set out to examine king cobras across India and beyond, analysing genetics and external morphology. The results, published between 2021 and 2024, were striking: the king cobra is not one species, but four. The familiar king cobra, Ophiophagus hannah, ranges from India’s western Himalayas to central Thailand. Populations from southern Thailand, Indonesia and parts of the southern and central Philippines have now been reclassified as the Indonesian king cobra (Ophiophagus bungarus). Two more previously unnamed species were discovered during the study: one in India’s Western Ghats (Ophiophagus kaalinga) and the other on Luzon Island in the northern Philippines (Ophiophagus salvatana).

The Western Ghats population has been known to science for 170 years, yet it has only now received formal recognition and its own scientific name. Both newly described species bear names rooted in local dialects. Their most obvious distinction appear in their banding patterns—the number, colour and arrangement of bands running across their bodies.

This taxonomic clarification helps resolve a long-standing medical puzzle: antivenom developed from Thai king cobras often proved far less effective against Indian bites. The reason, it turns out, is simple—different species were hiding under the same name.