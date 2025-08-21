Poverty, mining and deforestation driving tigers to local extinction

India’s tiger numbers have risen steadily over the past decades, but many populations are disappearing at a local level. A combination of poverty, mining, deforestation and armed conflict is driving the species out of vast stretches of its range.

A study published earlier this year in the journal Science found that tigers have vanished from 17,992 square kilometres of habitat between 2006 and 2018. These local extinctions occurred even in areas with seemingly suitable habitat, underscoring the scale of pressures beyond forest cover loss alone.

The pace of decline has fluctuated: local extinctions were highest between 2006 and 2010, accounting for 64 per cent of the total recorded, Down To Earth reported on the study. These slowed to 17 per cent during 2010-14 and 19 per cent between 2014-18. Over the same period, tigers colonised 41,767 square kilometres of new habitat, largely in areas linked to protected reserves.