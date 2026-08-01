‘Protecting insects today is an investment in the resilience of our planet for generations to come’

Butterflies have captivated humans with their grace and beauty since time immemorial and have also inspired art and folklore.

However, butterflies are not just ‘pretty insects’. They are pollinators and also food for other species. They thus offer valuable ecosystem services, which means there would be trouble if they are gone.

These insects are elusive, and there is still a great deal unknown about their behaviour and habitat.

Sarangapani Neog is a wildlife photographer who has spent several years observing and documenting butterflies across the forests of Northeast India.

He recently came out with the second edition of Butterflies Of Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, where he has chronicled the butterflies of the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, widely referred to as Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, in Upper Assam’s Jorhat.

The sanctuary, best known for its population of Hoolock Gibbon, the only ape species found in India, is one of the good sites in Assam for observing butterflies.

Neog spoke to Down To Earth about the guide and other issues related to research on butterflies and insects. Excerpts.

Down To Earth (DTE): Why did you decide to author this guide and how is it unique compared to others?

Sarangapani Neog (SN): I began this journey with a field study that I submitted to the Department of Zoology at Debraj Roy College in 2014. In 2015, that work became the first edition of Butterflies of Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, which received a warm response from readers across Assam.