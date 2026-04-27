Protecting zoo animals from Delhi’s insane heat

Delhi and much of North India are currently witnessing a heat wave. Temperatures have already crossed 40 degrees in the national capital and may touch 44 degrees soon, according to meteorologists.
The heat has made everyone miserable, whether humans or non-humans. However, to protect animals in the Delhi Zoo, officials at the National Zoological Park have implemented a number of measures, according to media reports.
These include cold water baths, water coolers, water sprinklers and dietary adjustments like frozen fruit blocks and electrolyte-enriched water to prevent dehydration.
Temperature and humidity sensors have also been installed in several enclosures.
The heat, after all, spares no one. And everyone deserves protection from its lethal effects, human or not.