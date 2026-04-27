Wildlife & Biodiversity

Protecting zoo animals from Delhi’s insane heat

The heat, after all, spares no one. And everyone deserves protection from its lethal effects, human or not
Protecting zoo animals from Delhi’s insane heat
Delhi is sizzling.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Delhi and much of North India are currently witnessing a heat wave. Temperatures have already crossed 40 degrees in the national capital and may touch 44 degrees soon, according to meteorologists.

Protecting zoo animals from Delhi’s insane heat
The heat is making things intolerable for everyone, not least the animals at the Delhi Zoo. However, officials have drawn up a plan to protect them from the perils of the weather.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The heat has made everyone miserable, whether humans or non-humans. However, to protect animals in the Delhi Zoo, officials at the National Zoological Park have implemented a number of measures, according to media reports.

These include cold water baths, water coolers, water sprinklers and dietary adjustments like frozen fruit blocks and electrolyte-enriched water to prevent dehydration.

Protecting zoo animals from Delhi’s insane heat
After all, human or not, deserves protection from the lethal effects of the heat.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Temperature and humidity sensors have also been installed in several enclosures.

The heat, after all, spares no one. And everyone deserves protection from its lethal effects, human or not.

Delhi
wildlife
Delhi Zoo
National Zoological Park

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