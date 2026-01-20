Raccoons break into liquor stores, scale skyscrapers and pick locks — studying their clever brains can clarify human intelligence, too

Why raccoons aren’t lab staples

In the US, it is estimated that laboratories use more than 100 million rodents , including mice and rats, each year. Rodents are ideal for research because they reproduce easily and adapt well to confinement. Scientists have tailored extensive research tools to study them. Long before rats dominated psychology labs, raccoons were actually a leading candidate for animal models of problem-solving and intelligence.

That ended when scientists realized they’d met their cognitive match. In one study, researchers reported that all raccoon participants escaped through the laboratory ventilation system .

Unsurprisingly, scientists promptly shifted to rodents . Practicality — not scientific suitability — ultimately crowned the rat as king of the laboratory. I have studied rats for decades , and I can confirm that none have ever disappeared into the ceiling.

Neither pet nor pest

Humans have an ambivalent relationship with raccoons . They appear too wild to be domesticated, too endearing to be treated purely as pests and too ubiquitous to be considered exotic wildlife. Even President Calvin Coolidge, who famously received a raccoon intended for the dinner table from a supporter in Mississippi, ended up keeping it as a beloved White House pet .