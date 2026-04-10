Rajasthan’s lost ships

The camel is synonymous with the image of Rajasthan, India’s main desert state. Here, herders from Bikaner in the state’s west lead their camels across fields in Dausa in the state’s east.
These photos capture the current reality of the species in what was once its stronghold.
The loss of pastures and village commons to agricultural fields is one of several major reasons for the ongoing decline of the camel in Rajasthan.
Other causes include mechanisation of agriculture, and the Rajasthan Camel (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 2015, which crashed market prices by curbing sales.
The camel population in Rajasthan has declined by over 70 per cent since the 1990s, plunging from 746,000 in 1992 to just over 200,000 in the 2019 census, as they have become economically unviable for breeders.