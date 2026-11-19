A rare greater one-horned rhinoceros has been born at Chester Zoo in the UK, with CCTV cameras capturing the birth of the calf on October 11, 2026.

The calf's mother, Asha, gave birth after a 15-month pregnancy. Both mother and calf are healthy, according to a statement issued by the zoo.

They spent the first few days indoors to stay warm before moving into a secluded outdoor paddock. The calf's sex, weight and name have yet to be announced.

The greater one-horned rhinoceros is classified as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.