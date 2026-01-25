Republic Day 2026: How the Bactrian camel, featured in this year’s parade, once helped connect China and India

This year, crowds in the national capital will be treated to a visual treat as two majestic Bactrian camels (Camelus bactrianus) named ‘Galwan’ and ‘Nubra’, will walk down Kartavya Path in the Republic Day Parade.

The camels will be part of the ‘Animal Contingent’ and will march along with Zanskar ponies, an indigenous pony from Ladakh’s Zanskar region, raptors & Army dogs (mostly indigenous breeds like Rajapalayam, Chippiparai, Mudhol, Kombai and Rampur) led by the Remount & Veterinary Corps.

‘Galwan’ and ‘Nubra’ are named after places in the cold desert of Ladakh, the only place in India where this species is found.

The connection with Ladakh is not surprising as for most of its history, the cold desert was an independent kingdom connected to the Silk Road, the collection of trade routes that connected China with India, Persia, West Asia and Europe.

Pack animals like camels are not important in today’s mechanised world as they were once. But before going into the human encounter with the Bactrian camel, let us first delve into how it evolved on this planet.

Camelid evolution

Animal Science and Veterinary researcher Bernard Faye explained how various types of camels and ‘camelids’ evolved in his 2022 work, Is the camel conquering the world?

“The current family of large camelids includes three genera and seven species. The genus Camelus includes two domestic species which are the dromedary (Camelus dromedarius) also called the Arabian camel or single-humped camel, the Bactrian (Camelus bactrianus) or double-humped camel, sometimes called the Asian or Mongolian camel. The wild camel (Camelus ferus), long regarded as Bactrian camel that remained wild (ancestor of present Bactrian camel) has recently been recognized as a different species through genetic studies showing a clear divergence in the full genotype. C. ferus is therefore a “cousin” and not a direct ancestor of the Bactrian camel,” he writes.

While the Bactrian is found only in Ladakh in India, other parts of the country, especially western and northwestern states like Gujarat and Rajasthan, are home to the dromedary or single-humped camel.

While the dromedary has been associated with North and sub-Saharan Africa, West Asia and Pakistan and India, the Bactrian camel is associated strongly with Central Asia, the very heart of the continent.

Faye adds that the Bactrian was domesticated between 5,000 and 6,000 years ago, “likely in an area more western than previously thought, toward Uzbekistan and present West Kazakhstan, rather than toward Mongolia”.

He adds: “The name “Bactrian” comes from a region (former kingdom conquered by Alexander the Great) located between Afghanistan, Iran, and Kazakhstan.” Today, Bactria is identified with modern-day Balkh in northern Afghanistan. It was known in the Middle Ages as ‘Tokharistan’ and in ancient Sanskrit sources as ‘Bahilka’ or ‘Tushara/Tukhara’.

In their 2019 paper, Old World camels in a modern world – a balancing act between conservation and genetic improvement, Faye, along with P A Burger and E Ciani note that these camels are today distributed mainly in Central Asian countries, including Mongolia, China, Kazakhstan, northeastern Afghanistan, Russia, Crimea and Uzbekistan.

“A few populations can also be found in Northern Pakistan, Iran, Turkey and India (Vyas et al. 2015). China harbours the largest number of domestic Bactrian camels, which are located mainly in Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Qinghai and Gansu.”

‘Ships of the Silk Road’

It was in its role of crossing the routes in the vast, wild heart of Asia that became the Silk Road, that the Bactrian camel became most famous.

In their 2025 paper, Information collection and classification of ancient Bactrian camel shaped cultural relics, H Wurihan and T Batsaikhan, Mongolian University of Science and Technology, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, observe that the species “has played a vital role in the historical and cultural landscape of the Eurasian Steppe and its surrounding regions”.

The animal is well-equipped to traverse the inhospitable parts of Asia, consisting of snow-capped mountain ranges like the Pamir and the Tian Shan and deserts like the Gobi and the Taklamakan.