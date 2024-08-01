Researchers present a land conversion pressure map to help conservation planning

A total of 47 countries face high conversion pressure, with Malaysia being categorised as very high. Among these, 19 countries are in Africa, 13 in Central America and 16 in East and Southeast Asia. Out of 14 terrestrial biomes, 12 have ecoregions experiencing high conversion pressure.

The tropical and subtropical dry broadleaf forests biome has almost half of its ecoregions under very high or high pressure. This is followed by mangroves, tropical and subtropical moist broadleaf forests, and flooded grasslands and savannas, with nearly a third of their ecoregions classified as high pressure.