Rethinking wildlife conservation: Why India’s fishing cats need conservation beyond protected areas

At daybreak, after tracking the pugmarks of a tiger through an agricultural field in the Terai, we received an urgent call from the Forest Department. A “leopard cub” had reportedly been trapped in a cage inside a village. Such calls are not uncommon in this landscape, where large carnivores regularly move through farmlands and sugarcane fields. On reaching the site, however, it became clear that the animal in the cage was not a leopard cub.

It was a fishing cat.

Surrounded by anxious villagers, the cat had been forcibly fed pieces of sugarcane, a desperate attempt by people who believed they were dealing with a young leopard. Fear had spread quickly, fueled by the animal’s spotted coat and proximity to human settlements. Forest Department staff intervened, safely rescued the cat and released it into a nearby forest patch. This incident was not an isolated event. Similar cases have been repeatedly reported from villages across the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh, where fishing cats persist in densely populated human landscapes. Far from protected forests, the species survives in reed beds along canals and rivers, wetlands embedded within agricultural mosaics, and crop fields such as sugarcane. Nocturnal and elusive, fishing cats often go unnoticed until a chance encounter triggers panic, misidentification and emergency rescue.

Protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List, the fishing cat remains largely invisible in India’s conservation planning outside protected areas. Its presence in human-dominated landscapes highlights both the species’ ecological adaptability and a critical gap in current conservation priorities.

A predator shaped by water

The fishing cat is uniquely adapted to life at the water’s edge. A robust skull, powerful limbs and partially webbed feet allow it to hunt with remarkable efficiency in wet, unstable terrain. Unlike most small cats, it is an accomplished swimmer, using stealth and sudden bursts of movement to ambush prey along the margins of rivers, ponds, paddy fields and marshes. Fish form the core of its diet, but amphibians, crustaceans and other aquatic organisms are also frequently taken, underscoring its close ecological association with freshwater systems.