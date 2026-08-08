Roselle: The indigenous crop helping Odisha’s tribal communities adapt to climate change

Every year on August 9, the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples recognises the knowledge, cultures and traditions that Indigenous communities have preserved for generations. At a time when climate change threatens food systems across the world, many of these traditional practices are gaining renewed relevance. Among them are Indigenous food crops that have quietly sustained communities in some of India’s most fragile landscapes.

Odisha, home to 64 tribal communities including 13 Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) possesses one of India’s richest traditions of food biodiversity. For centuries, Indigenous communities have cultivated and gathered a remarkable diversity of millets, pulses, tubers, leafy greens, mushrooms, fruits and medicinal plants, adapting their farming practices to forests, hills and rainfed landscapes. These foods represent generations of ecological knowledge, cultural identity and resilience.

One such crop is Roselle (Hibiscus sabdariffa).

With its tangy green leaves and bright red fleshy flower cups, Roselle locally known as Bhenda Dal has long been cultivated by tribal communities in Odisha’s Malkangiri district. Though largely absent from mainstream agricultural discussions, the plant continues to nourish households, support livelihoods and withstand increasingly unpredictable weather.

Roselle was documented under the Forgotten Foods Programme, implemented by Watershed Support Services and Activities Network (WASSAN) in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment, Government of Odisha. The initiative seeks to revive traditional food biodiversity and document Indigenous food species that contribute to nutrition, livelihoods and climate resilience.

The crop is widely grown in the Swabhiman Anchal region of Chitrakonda block, where agriculture is almost entirely rainfed. It thrives on uplands and hill slopes with minimal external inputs, making it well suited to the local farming system.

In tribal households, Roselle is valued as both food and medicine. The tender leaves are cooked as saag or combined with pulses and vegetables, lending a distinctive sour flavour to everyday meals. The bright red fleshy flower cups are used to prepare pickles, chutneys and refreshing drinks that are especially popular during summer.