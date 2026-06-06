Sahyadri gets a bird village

“We began by building artificial nests for sparrows and distributing them among students to look after. Now there are as many as 200 sparrow nests in the school. You can hear their chirps as you approach the premises. The school is now known as the ‘sparrow school’,” says Aniket Sapte, a member of the group, now 25 years old.

Eventually the group began documenting several species and learning how to care for them. "We placed water bowls for birds during dry months, protected nesting sites, and even learned how to respond when chicks fell from their nests," says Sapte. Then, an idea emerged to confer titles on species towards which the village residents had affinity. "These include the Indian white eye, which the residents now regard as our 'village bird', and the striped tiger, our 'village butterfly'," says Sapte.