Sal forests in Madhya Pradesh face ‘alarming’ die-off to borer infestation; 100,000 trees may be at risk

This time, around 35 labourers have been marking trees damaged by the sal borer pest in Sontirath for the past four days. The forest, located in Coup No. 776, covers a 119.25-hectare sal-dominated area. So far, just three hectares have been marked, with 3,113 affected trees counted. Workers said that marking the entire 119.25 hectares could take a month, and estimate that the number of damaged trees in Sontirath village may reach 100,000. The figures for the entire district are expected to be staggering.

Forest department officials are reluctant to speak publicly. They said they are awaiting instructions from senior authorities. Karanjia Ranger Kaushambi Jha told Down To Earth that she was not authorised to comment. She said a team of scientists had visited the area and prepared a report, which she had yet to receive.

Local media reports cited forest officials estimating only 5,000 affected trees in Dindori. But this figure appears unreliable. Observations during Down To Earth’s field visit in Sontirath indicate a far higher number of damaged trees, and villagers also believe the official figure significantly underestimates the scale of the problem. A scientist from the Tropical Forest Research Institute in Jabalpur, who recently visited Karanjia, described the situation as “alarming”. He said around 30-35 per cent of sal trees had been affected by the pest.

Villagers in Chauraddar, another settlement in Dindori, report that many sal trees have dried up this year. Bharat Padwar, a resident of the village of 4,000 people, says that around 95 per cent of local trees are sal. If the infestation continues, he warned, “the entire sal forest will be wiped out in the next four to five years”. He recalled that the village was once cool, with no need for fans or coolers. Now, as the sal canopy disappears, temperatures feel noticeably higher.