Semal bloom and springtime in Delhi

After a dark and smoggy winter, Delhites can hope for some quality time, before the metropolis becomes a furnace in the summer
Spring is in the air in Delhi as the city turns red with ‘Semal’ or silk cotton tree flowers.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Spring has come to Delhi and the National Capital Region. The best indicator of this is the Semal or Silk Cotton tree, which is in full bloom at the moment.

Flowering between February and March, the scarlet blossoms of the species cover the branches and ground at this time of the year.

The red-orange flowers attract all sorts of birds to the tree.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The leafless tree produces nectar-rich red and orange flowers that attract birds such as parakeets, mynas and other pollinators.

The city itself displays a vibrant look, after witnessing a dark and smoggy winter.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

City parks and historic complexes turn into vibrant seasonal landscapes. After a dark and smoggy winter, Delhites can hope for some quality time, before the metropolis becomes a furnace in the summer.

