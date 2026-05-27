Serpents, science and survival: Sri Lanka to host landmark global snake congress from October 1-4

The historic hill capital of Kandy will become the global epicentre of snake science and conservation when an international snake congress gets underway from October 1 to 4, bringing together some of the world’s leading herpetologists, toxinologists, wildlife researchers and conservation experts.

The four-day confab is expected to draw scientists and conservationists from across Asia, Europe, Australia and the Americas for discussions on biodiversity conservation, snakebite mitigation, climate change, venom research and ecosystem health.

Organisers say the congress is one of the most ambitious international gatherings ever dedicated to snakes and their role in science, ecology and public health.

The event will place Sri Lanka — recognised internationally as a biodiversity hotspot — firmly on the global conservation map while highlighting the urgent need to protect reptiles often misunderstood and persecuted despite their ecological importance.

Among the keynote speakers is Vivek Menon, founder and executive director of the Wildlife Trust of India and current Chair of the IUCN Species Survival Commission (SSC).

Menon’s presentation, “SSC and how the snakes fit into the overall thrust area,” is expected to explore how snake conservation fits within broader international biodiversity priorities and conservation frameworks.