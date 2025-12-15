Sharks and rays get a major win with new international trade limits for 70+ species

The world’s oceans are home to an exquisite variety of sharks and rays, from the largest fishes in the sea — the majestic whale shark and manta rays — to the luminescent but rarely seen deep-water lantern shark and guitarfishes .

The oceans were once teeming with these extraordinary and ancient species, which evolved close to half a billion years ago. However, the past half-century has posed one of the greatest tests yet to their survival . Overfishing, habitat loss and international trade have cut their numbers, putting many species on a path toward extinction within our lifetimes.

Scientists estimate that 100 million (yes, million) sharks and rays are killed each year for food, liver oil and other trade.