Shir-o-Khurshid: How an ancient motif from Mesopotamia connects current protests in Iran with South Asia’s Mughal Empire

The social networking website X (formerly Twitter) replaced Iran’s official flag emoji with the pre-revolution Lion-and-Sun emblem (Shir-o-Khurshid) on January 9, 2026, even as anti-government protests rock the country.

The Lion-and-Sun symbol has been used for centuries by Iranian monarchs or Shahenshahs as symbols of their authority. It was replaced after the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran on the nation’s flag with a new symbol, the current one made up of four crescents and a central vertical line, a stylised calligraphic rendering of the Arabic word “Allah”, meaning God, according to The Week.

Interestingly, the Lion-and-Sun also featured on the standard of South Asia’s Mughal Empire. Which is not as surprising as it initially appears. The Mughals were Timurids, from the House of Timur or Tamerlane, who belonged to the Turko-Persian tradition.

As Turko-Persia in Historical Perspective edited by Robert Leroy Canfield notes: “The Islamic culture that developed in the ninth and tenth centuries AD in what is now Eastern Iran was to have a significant impact on most Muslims of west, south and central Asia. Under the patronage of Persianized Turkic Muslim rulers, the culture spread westward to the Mediterranean and eastward into India. Up to the fifteenth century AD, Turko-Persia represented a distinctive variant of Islamic life and thought in these regions, particularly among the elite, but thereafter regional variants started to emerge.”

An ancient symbol

But the Lion-and-Sun symbol is even older than the Turko-Persian tradition. It began in ancient Mesopotamia, the land between the Tigris and the Euphrates rivers.