Shir: What the lion meant to Iran’s Achaemenids and Sassanids

Today, lions are either identified with Africa or with India’s Gir Forest. They do occur in the history of the Roman Empire, in stories from the Bible’s Old Testament, in Mesopotamian cultures from West Asia like Babylon and Assyria. However, the lion also plays a key role in the cultures and history of what is today Iran.

Indeed, the world’s second largest has been Iran’s very symbol for millennia. The Lion-and-Sun symbol has been used for centuries by Iranian monarchs or Shahenshahs as symbols of their authority.

In Illuminating an empire: Solar symbolisms in Mughal Art and Architecture, Robin Thomas notes that the lion in itself was an ancient symbol of royalty in both Persia.

But first, let us understand why the lion played such a key role in Iranian history and culture. The reason is simple: the species was found in the land of Iran.

Fars, Khuzestan and the Zagros

Sam Khosravifard and Aidin Niamir in their 2016 article, The lair of the lion in Iran, note that “The Asiatic lion once had an extensive distribution in Iran as well, ranging from the border of Iraq through the Khuzestan plain to the province of Fars.”

In Two Sasanian rock reliefs of the king combatting a lion (2022), Parsa Ghasemi also mentions Khuzestan and Fars. “The most-largest lion communities lived in the woodlands and jungles of Khuzestan (along the Karun River) and Fars, most particularly in the Dašt-e Aržan.”

According to Keramat Hafezi Birgani, “The Khuzestan plain is a most important part of the world with a variety of ecosystems from the Persian Gulf to the Zagros Mountains, from the sea level up to an altitude of c. 3700 meters, and also with rivers, farms, deserts and wetlands.”

The Zagros is one of two major mountain ranges in Iran, located in the south of the country, near the Persian Gulf. The other range, the Alborz, is in the north of the country, near the Caspian Sea. Between them, is the Iranian Plateau.

A variety of habitats

Khosravifard and Niamir note that the lion in Iran was found in a variety of habitats.

For instance, the big cat was found in a variety of elevations, although all were located below 2000 metres, they say.

The highest locations were reported from the surroundings of the Dasht-e Arjan (~1950 m) and the Kotal-e-Pirezan (~1700 m), both of which are in Fars. The lowest locations were in the Khuzestan Plain (~50 m).

“The eastern part of the lion’s habitat in the country is confined to the southern and western slopes of the Zagros vegetated with steppe flora such as Artemisia sp. and Astragalus sp., and pistachio-almond woodlands where parallel ridges enclosing broad valleys. Mean annual rainfall in this part is higher at about 450 mm. Deep snow and freezing is also not unusual,” notes their paper.