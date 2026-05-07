Significant economic and conservation opportunities for Cambodia if it reintroduces tigers in its Cardamom Mountains: Paper

The study comes at a critical time for Cambodia, which welcomed approximately 6.7 million international visitors in 2024, generating nearly US$3.6 billion in tourism revenue. While the country is globally renowned for cultural heritage destinations such as Angkor Wat, the authors argue that Cambodia’s extensive protected area network and globally significant biodiversity offer major opportunities for nature-based tourism expansion.

The paper focuses on the Cardamom Mountains Landscape in Koh Kong province, one of Southeast Asia’s most important remaining forest ecosystems and a candidate site identified under the Cambodia Tiger Action Plan for tiger reintroduction.

According to the study, tiger-based tourism in the Cardamoms could:

Generate US$5-7 million annually within a decade

Create hundreds of direct and indirect employment opportunities

Strengthen conservation financing and protected area management

Increase tourism diversification and support rural economic development

The authors emphasised in a statement that the study does not advocate replicating South Asian tourism models directly, but rather adapting lessons from successful wildlife tourism systems in countries such as India and Nepal to Cambodia’s ecological and socio-economic realities.