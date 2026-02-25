SOE 2026: Extinction Tracker

EXTINCT SPECIES:

The latest update of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List confirms six species have moved into the Extinct category. These include the Christmas Island shrew (Crocidura trichura) and the cone snail (Conus lugubris), both lost since the late 1980s. Other confirmed extinctions include the slender-billed curlew (Numenius tenuirostris), last seen in Morocco in 1995 and Diospyros angulata, a tree species related to ebony, last recorded in the 1850s. Three Australian mammals — the marl (Perameles myosuros), the south-eastern striped bandicoot (Perameles notina) and the Nullarbor barred bandicoot (Perameles papillon) — as well as Delissea sinuata, a Hawaiian plant species, have been assessed for the first time and are already listed as Extinct.